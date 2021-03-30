TASD: Staff, students required to wear masks for remainder of 2020-2021 school year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texarkana Arkansas School District says it will continue to require staff and students to wear masks for the remainder of the school year following Governor Asa Hutchinson announcement that he will not extend the mask mandate.

The previous directive from the Governor is now considered guidance, according to the school district. Although the health directives that governed our schools’ operations have been converted to guidance, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education strongly advise districts to continue to follow all measures that have allowed successful in-person learning to occur.

Since Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement, the TASD Board of Directors has not made a formal decision to continue, modify, or eliminate policies on mask requirements.

While it is not possible to eliminate all risks associated with COVID-19, TASD has successfully provided in-person learning options since August 2020.

This success can be attributed to the multiple layers of mitigation strategies that have been implemented in our district, such as social distancing, reduced class sizes, mask wearing, disinfecting and cleaning, handwashing, and physical distancing to the extent practical.