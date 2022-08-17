TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Arkansas ISD students who headed back to school on Wednesday returned to extra security measures.

The district says they are taking extra precautions in the new school year to ensure the safety of their students.

“We have a security officer on every single campus, so when parents drive in, they’re going to see an armed security guard, elementary through high school,” said TASD Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “We are putting in place metal detectors at the middle school and Arkansas High.”

To make it easier for parents this year, the district is also providing school supplies for all their students. The district will provide pencils, paper, notebooks, and even backpacks if needed.

“Prices are just going up across the district and we know,” said Kesler. “We just felt it’s important for us to give them the basics for school supplies. We want our kids to have everything they need when they come to school.”

Those funds were made available by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The school board has also approved $5,000 bonuses for teachers and $2,500 bonuses for classified staff.