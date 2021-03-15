Tax prop revisions begin for McCurtain County Hospital

McCurtain County, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Later this summer, voters are likely to be asked once more to help fund a new hospital after three ballot propositions failed in the November election.

McCurtain Memorial Hospital CEO, Brad Morse, says, “This is a 50-year-old building and it is literally disintegrating.”

Last fall, voters rejected a proposed 1/4% sales tax, a 2% lodging tax, and a $20.5 million bond on the November ballot for a new McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

Morse says one of the reasons may have been because voters did not understand the legal terminology.

“They just keep on coming back saying if we really understood, but when we read the ballot…it just didn’t read that way. So that’s going to make a difference,” said Morse.

This time, Morse says they’re ensuring the ballot is clear and explicitly states that funding is for a brand new hospital.

“I called a lawyer and I said, “You need to write it different.” said Morse.

According to Morse, it should cost about $45 million to build a new hospital, but he says it’s cheaper than renovating the current hospital.

“It’s just – it’s so needed for our area that during the cold freeze, for instance, we were having trouble keeping this building up and going. Because we were working on 50-year-old pipes and old steam systems,” said Morse.

Officials say ballot revisions will push the project back six months to a year. If passed, construction on the new hospital would take about two years to complete.

Morse says ballot revisions are taking longer than expected; however, he hopes to have the measures back on the ballot this summer.