TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen crashed into the window of Gymbox on 2700 Richmond Rd. while trying to pull into a parking space.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, it happened at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.

19-year-old James Griggs of Bivings, Texas was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus when he jumped the curve and struck the business.

TTPD said witnesses reported hearing tire squealing in the parking lot before the crash.

The business was closed and there were no injuries.