Teen dies after being hit by car in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A teenager is dead after he was hit by a car in Texarkana over the weekend.

The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of North Stateline Ave.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 20-year-old Jackson Giles, of Texarkana, Arkansas was traveling southbound in a 2019 BMW when he struck 16-year-old Brian Kade Day, of Ashdown, Arkansas.

Traffic investigators learned that Day got out of another vehicle after becoming upset and ran into the darkness just minutes before the crash.

Giles said Day suddenly appeared in his path, and he was unable to stop in time.

Day died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.