Texarkana teen fatally shot in street fight

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night in Texarkana, Texas.

It happened at Westlawn and Meadowbrook, according to a police spokesperson. The teen, identified as Nytorius Crabtree, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

