DALLAS, Texas (KTAL) – Police say a teen wanted on a warrant for capital murder in Texarkana has been captured in Dallas.

Kevonte Collins, now 17, was at large for more than four months after police identified him as a suspect in the December 13, 2021 shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill apartments that killed two 18-year-olds and critically wounded wounded a 17-year-old.

Collins has been wanted on a warrant charging him with capital murder since police identified him as a suspect in late December. Collins was 16 at the time of the shooting. Authorities released his name and photos in February after he turned 17 as the search continued.

Police had recently re-shared this information in hopes of drumming up more actionable leads following possible sightings in Texarkana, but they believed Collins had fled to the Dallas-Fort Worth Area immediately after the shooting.

No details are available yet as to how Collins was captured in Dallas.