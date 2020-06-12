Terminally ill child gets one of his last wishes

BROKEN BOW, Ok. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the last couple of days, the love and support for this kid has grown tremendously in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

The 11-year-old Jacob Mendoza, better known as “Super J”, was diagnosed with Stage IV High-Risk Neuroblastoma cancer in May of 2018. From that day forward, Jacob no longer knew what it was like to be a normal kid.

“Everybody told me Jesus is going to save him and I’m like stop telling me that. I know Jesus is going to save my son. I don’t know if it’s going to be a heavenly healing or an earthly healing,” said Andrea Ponce, Jacob’s mom.

After being diagnosed, Super J and his mom remained optimistic. In February of 2019, it seemed as if everything was getting better when his curie score dropped. It ranges on a scale of 0 to 30. A curie score is a way to rate the severity of cancer.

Ponce said “His score went from 17 to a 2. All we had to worry about was knocking out two spots and we were going to be done.”

By July, that suddenly changed. Cancer became more aggressive. “He had a swollen eye overnight and I kept telling myself he went zip lining maybe he got some air in his eye. Maybe it was a bug and we just don’t see the bite you know,” said Ponce.

Jacob’s family wants to make his last days some of his best days. One of the things on his wish list is a trip to the cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. After being harassed by a reckless driver on the road coming into the city, the security guard, Jason Ricketts, made sure the city welcomed him with open arms. They did a firework show and meet and greet with Smokey the Bear.

“I don’t think anyone can prepare for losing their kid but I feel like my head is prepared for it but my hearts not,” said Ponce.

To top it off, Jacob was escorted back to Dallas, Texas with a parade. People in the Broken Bow community lined streets holding signs with uplifting messages.

“You know what, Hotchatown really held it down for us,” said Ponce.

To follow Super J’s journey, visit his Facebook page “Cards for Super J”. There you can find his GoFundMe donation link

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.