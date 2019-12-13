Testing of A&M-Texarkana Emergency Notification System to continue Friday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be conducting several tests of their new speaker system throughout the day on Friday.

The university says the new, high-powered speaker system was recently installed on campus as a part of its emergency mass notification system.

The new system is designed to alert anyone on university property of an emergency, and the university wants to get the word out that the alerts will likely be audible in other areas outside of university property.

They are warning that multiple test messages may be broadcast Friday.

