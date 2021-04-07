Tex America announces the purchase of 6,800 acres for business development

TEXAMERICA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tex-America’s Center has announced access to 6,800 additional acres of land that is now ready for development.

According to Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center, Executive Director/CEO officials have been working since 2010 to get the Texas Commission on enviornmental quality to remove the Army’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Permir from the property.

The land used to be a portion of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant.









“This is a monumental day not only for the Tex America’s Center but for the entire region. Just picturing 6,800 is hard to phantom what you can do with that,” said Norton.

The Tex America’s center now has over 12,000 acres ready for business use.