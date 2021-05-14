Tex Americas adds roof to new Spec Building, takes another step in $8.5M project

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Tex Americas held a wall raising ceremony on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, this is another step in completing their $3.8 million projects. The next step is to add the roof and doors to the 150,000 square foot building.

The Spec building is the first new building on Tex America’s property in 15 years. They hope to attract industrial business, but the building is customized for any type.

“We can showcase this building to businesses and industries as they come to look at the Tex Americas Foot Print and then customize new buildings for them in the future and as we move forward hoping to have not just one new building on the footprint but several buildings on the footprint,” said Executive Director, Scott Norton.

The building is expected to be complete by August.