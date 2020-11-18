TexAmericas Center breaks ground on new 150,000 sq ft. building

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The TexAmericas Center in Bowie County, Texas will soon have a brand new 150,000 square-foot building that could bring about 100 new jobs to the area when it’s complete.

After 15 years, the TexAmericas Center says out with the old and in with the new. On Wednesday, the company held their groundbreaking event online to accommodate people during the pandemic. Several business leaders, city officials, and legislators came together for the virtual news conference.

The TexAmericas Center is ranked number eight in the country for industrial parks. This new project will cost the company about $8.2 million.

Scott Norton, CEO of the Texamericas Center, says they’ve outgrown the space over the years.

“There’s not a facility like this in the area available to businesses to locate in. So we get leads in, several leads a year looking for a space of this size of this magnitude, of this type of construction, with a tilt-wall construction, with the clearance that’s available in this building,” said Norton.

Norton says there’s no limit to the number of tenants the Texamericas Center will be able to accommodate in the new facility.

Officials say it’ll take about seven to eight months to complete, which will be by July of 2021.