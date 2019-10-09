Texarkana 2nd Saturday recycling event

by: Epiphany La'Sha

Recycle bin
(Photo: AP Newsroom)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)–City officials of Texarkana, Arkansas is urging everyone to do their part and make Texarkana “clean and green” again by continuing its second recycling efforts at the City Shop, Saturday, October 12.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 2601 Dudley Street.

Citizens are encouraged to separate items before arriving at the center. Items should be then be placed into the appropriate bins provided.

Accepted items are paper, cardboard, aluminum and metal cans, clear plastic drink bottles, and milk jugs. Bottles and milk jugs should be rinsed and emptied before arrival. No other items will be accepted.

Officials ask that you do not dump your trash at the recycling center.          

The event is held on the second Saturday of each month at the city shop.

