Texarkana airport agrees to make land purchase that will expand property

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport board has approved the purchase of some additional land that joins the airport property.

Director Paul Mehrlich said the 38-acre tract of land will cost 323,000 or 8,500 an acre.

The land is expected to aid in future development at the facility. He added that the land would accommodate new hangars where aircraft would park, as the city looks to eventually house cargo operations.

“We’ve been trying to make sure that it was properly appraised, in this case they wanted to take account on the timber that was on the property. It’s been kind of a long process,” said Mehrlich.

He added that a 9,000-foot runway is being discussed, which would add an additional 2,400 feet to the existing runway.

The land could be paid for with Arkansas grant funds along with some CARES Act funding. Both cities would have to approve the purchase, which could go through by this August.