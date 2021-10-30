Texarkana airport now offering daily Houston flight

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority has approved an agreement with United Airlines that will allow United to offer one flight per day from Texarkana to Houston.

Earlier this year the airport received nearly $900,000 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. This will go towards funding this air connection.

Currently, the airport only offers 3 flights a day to Dallas with American Airlines. Airport director, Paul Merlich says adding these flights will open more travel opportunities.

“By connecting down to Houston, connects us to 135 different communities including 13 international locations.”

Starting Feb. 13, there will be a daily roundtrip flight from Texarkana to Houston. The flight is expected to hold about 50 passengers.

Merlich says United will run flights for a one-year trial period to see if they get enough business and if they do, they will continue the flight.

Bookings for the new flights should begin next month.