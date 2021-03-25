Texarkana airport searches for new addition

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport is looking to hire an operations manager.

On Thursday, the board agreed to officially post the position. Duties will include overseeing security plans and ensuring the facility stays in compliance with FAA regulations. Texarkana Regional Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said the position will be key as they further their efforts to bring in a second airline, like Frontier Airlines or Allegiant Air.

“We have several locations they fly to that we’re going to be aiming at, but we want them to kindof determine whatever one is going to be most beneficial for them as the airline, because we as a community pretty much, anywhere that we can expand, is going to be positive for our region.”

The airport plans to break ground on a new terminal June 12th. Mehrlich said he hopes to have an agreement in place with a second airline by the time it’s complete.

He added that they have confirmed the participation of the Flagship Detroit in the terminal groundbreaking ceremony. Mehrlich said a local group has stepped up as a sponsor, and they’re looking for others to get involved, as well. “The Flagship Detroit is a DC-3 that is made up like the old American Airlines. Most of the DC-3’s during World War II were turned into military aircraft and this one was kept as a passenger craft … we can let people see what was here at the very beginning because DC-3 is actually what was operating here back in 1936.”

Mehrlich said the airport started commercial operations in 1931 with a Ford Trimotor, which was mainly used for transporting mail.