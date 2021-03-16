Texarkana airport to receive more stimulus money, sets date for terminal groundbreaking

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at the Texarkana Regional Airport expect to receive more money as a result of the latest stimulus package from the federal government.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said the facility is set to receive about $1 million, which will be placed in the operations and maintenance budget. He said the money should arrive within the next few months. “We want to protect the payroll here, so we’re going to do that to make sure that, as we’re recovering, that all of the people out here are secure in their jobs for the foreseeable future,” he said.

He added that $642,000 in matching funds is also on the way as part of the Airport Improvement Program. He said that money will be used to help build phase two of the new terminal building.

Looking ahead, Mehrlich said he plans to ask the airport’s board of directors to fill the vacant position of operations maintenance manager that has been unfilled for several years. He hopes that person will be in place by the groundbreaking ceremony of the airport’s new terminal, which is now set for Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Mehrlich said that will coincide with the ninetieth anniversary of the airport’s relationship with American Airlines. As part of the celebration, he hopes to bring in the Flagship Detroit, one of the last DC-3’s in operation. “It’s about $8,000 to bring it here, and what they’ll be doing is offering rides in the aircraft where, for $700, they can take 21 individuals up and fly them around for half an hour and you can see what American Airlines looked like back in the thirties and forties.”

The airport is looking for sponsors to cover the cost of bringing in the Flagship Detroit for the celebration.