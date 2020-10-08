Texarkana A&M University expands Eagle Food Pantry availability

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana A&M University has expanded the availability of it’s food pantry for students due to the pandemic.

According to school officials, the pantry used to be open once a month, now it will open every other Monday until the end of the fall semester.

The Eagle Pantry partners with Harvest Regional Food Bank to provide non-perishable and personal hygiene items.

School officials say since last September they have serves over 500 students.

“We’re taking down an additional barrier to one of our students to students’ success. You know students are already struggling to allot with everything going on, they could be raising a family, they could be working full time. So if we can provide food and nourishment to get them through hard times, I think it’s so important to do that, “said Assistant Director of Student Life, Michael Stephenson.

The remaining dates and hours of operation for the fall semester are:

October 12| 12-6 pm

October 26| 12-6 pm

November 9| 12-6 pm

November 23| 12-6 pm

Students who need help outside of normal distribution days can contact foodpantry@tamut.edu for assistance. Anyone interested in sponsoring or making a monetary donation to the Eagle Pantry should contact Michael Stephenson, Assistant Director of Student Life, at 903.223.1362 or michael.stephenson@tamut.edu.