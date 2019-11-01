Texarkana angel tree unveiled earlier this year

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army angel tree is now on display at Central Mall in Texarkana, Texas.

More than 800 names of children and elderly in need this holiday season are hanging on the tree. Each name is complete with a list of gift suggestions.



The Salvation Army said they decided to put the tree up a little earlier this year in hopes that every person on the tree will find their Christmas angel. “It’s so important for the children, who otherwise might not have a Christmas, might not be able to open presents Christmas morning. And,it’s just so, I have a lot of love for the donors that come and do that,” said Maj. Tracey Czajkowski.



Volunteers will be available at the mall until 8 p.m. every night to assist those who want to adopt an angel.

