Texarkana, AR schools adds wifi to route buses, purchase wifi -outfitted bus

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students of the Texarkana Arkansas School District can expect to be able to connect to wifi on their buses starting in March.

According to school officials, 17 out of 49 buses have been equipped with Kajeet Smart Bus Wifi System at a total of almost $17,000. The Director of Magnet Programs, Rachel Scott, says this will assist in virtual learning, giving students time to complete their work while traveling.

The school district has also purchased a wifi-outfitted mobile bus for $200,000, Scott says this bus will allow administrators and teachers to come out of the school and connect with the Razorback community by holding mobile teacher conferences and registrations.

“We want to make sure that there are no barriers for any student to be successful. We want families to feel welcome and we want to make sure that we build relationships and we can’t just build relationships if we are asking people to come to us all the time,” said Scott.

The wifi-outfitted bus is expected to be on the road this spring.