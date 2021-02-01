Texarkana, Ark. : Active warrant Amnesty Program begins Monday

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – It its annual effort to help citizens sleep better and to clear its own books, the Texarkana Arkansas District Court has announced its annual Amnesty Program, which began Monday, Feb. 1, and will continue through March 31.

Active warrants on folks who have Failure to Appear or Probation Violation warrants will be off the hook if they show up and pay their old fines.

The beauty of it is, when those fines are paid in full, the warrant fee is waived, nobody goes to jail and the warrant goes away. Making the deal even sweeter is that not only are offenders off the hook, they save somewhere around $350 and get to keep their job, no harm, no foul.

If the deal seems too good to be true, just call the Probation Office at (903)-798-3241, (903)-798-3243 or the Court Office at (903)-798-3016.