Texarkana, Ark board seeks pay parity solution

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana board of directors held a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon concerning pay parity.



Assistant Mayor Linda Teeters sponsored an ordinance revising competitive pay rules for the city’s civil service employees. Mayor Allen Brown noted that he’s been working on a solution as well, and asked for a workshop on both proposals. “I want to take what Assistant Mayor Teeters has, as well as what I have worked on, along with some of my colleagues that have helped me, that do this type of stuff on a daily basis, that we make sure we’re not sitting back here 5 or 6 years from now in this same predicament where we’re not meeting pay with the Texas-side of town,” Brown said.



The workshop is set for Thursday, July 25, at 4 p.m. at city hall and is open to the public.

Teeters’ ordinance was read and will not be placed on the August 5 board agenda.



Discussion over finding a solution to pay parity comes after a recent court hearing regarding a lawsuit over police officers’ salaries. In 1996, voters approved a tax to ensure officer salaries are equal to those on the Texas-side, which is called pay parity. The lawsuit claims the city mismanaged that tax revenue. The city filed to have the tax deemed unconstitutional.



Earlier this month, Judge Kirk Johnson encouraged both parties to find a compromise before he renders a decision.

