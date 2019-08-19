Texarkana, Ark. officials plan to bid on condemned downtown building this week

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Ark. expects an emergency declaration within the next couple of days from the state regarding the roof collapse of a downtown building last week.



A portion of the Regency House on Broad St. collapsed onto the sidewalk. No injuries were reported but now, a portion of the road in front of the building is blocked off.



City officials said the building has been condemned for years and repeated attempts to get in touch with the owners have been unsuccessful.

City Manager Kenny Haskin said Monday the state will likely auction off the building and they are prepared to submit a sealed bid later this week.



Haskin said if the city purchases the building, back taxes would have to be paid. Local officials are also getting estimates on how much it would cost to tear down the structure, which has become unstable.

