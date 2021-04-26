Texarkana, Ark. Police K-9 officer garners ‘Top Dog’ honors

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 earned the prestigious Overall Top Dog Award at last week’s United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 20 Canine certification and competition.

TAPD K-9 Kashko and K-9 Officer Tanner Freeman attended the USPCA Region 20 Canine certification and competition in Sherman, Texas.

This certification tests all aspects of K-9 handling, including patrol functions and narcotics detection, which the handler and dog have to pass to continue working together at their law enforcement agency.

In addition to certification, the handlers and their dogs compete against other teams within the region for placement in several categories, including the prestigious Overall Top Dog Award.

The certification process is a weeklong testing and evaluation procedure that includes several areas of assessment, and Freeman and K-9 “Kashko,” a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, performed well above the recognized standard.

Twelve canine teams participated in the competition, and Freeman and Kashko placed within the top three in nearly every category, receiving Top Dog honors overall.

This year was Freeman and Kashko’s second regional trial and certification competition.