Texarkana, Ark. police raise funds for kids by tossing their razors

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers in Texarkana, Ark. are growing beards to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for kids. So far, they’re about halfway to their fundraising goal.

This year, some community members are joining in on the challenge. In all, 28 officers and 6 civilians are taking part. The project has raised $6,000 so far, the goal is $15,000.

“All of our children are picked from officers, deputies, firemen, through 911 calls and calls of service. So, these kids have had most likely a negative interaction with police and fire, and it’s a way for these kids to see that we do care about them,” said TAPD Sgt. Kristi Bennett.

Officers want to take 150 kids shopping for Christmas this year. Shop with a Cop is set to take place December 3.

You can vote for the best beard on the department’s Facebook page @TexarkanaARKPD. To donate, you can call (903) 798-3187 or (903) 824-4199.

