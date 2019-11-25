Texarkana, Ark. says Railfest, Mardi Gras events in jeopardy without sponsor

TEXARKANA, Ark., (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana, Arkansas says Railfest and Mardi Gras events might not happen next year if a new organizer doesn’t step up.

According to a statement released by the city Monday afternoon, Townsquare Media has informed them that they will not sponsor Railfest in May or Mardi Gras in February in the upcoming year.

“It appears that it will be very difficult for these events to happen next year unless some community group(s) or volunteers are willing to step up,” said Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Kenny Haskin.

The annual Railfest honors the town’s heritage with a family-friendly event that features all the usual festival fare, including music, vendors, games, and food. It was held for its eighth year in May 2019.

Townsquare was also a previous sponsor of the Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade and Festival, along with the city and the Texarkana Advertising & Promotions Commission.

“It is still to be determined, but we hope there are organizations out there willing to take on both of these events that have been widely successful in the past,” Haskin said.

Townsquare Media Senior Account Executive Andi Darby would only say the decision to pull out of sponsoring the events was a business decision and declined further comment.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.