Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors kills a proposal to remove a sales tax from local restaurants and hotels

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors killed a proposal that would have removed a sales tax from local restaurants and hotels.

The proposal also would have dissolved the city’s Advertising and Promotions Commission. Restaurants on the Arkansas side are taxed 2% and hotels are taxed at 3% to bring in money for tourism.

“That item did not receive a sound for a tabling. And so the board decided last night to go ahead and take the issue up. Apparently, it did not receive enough support for it to basically dissolve the tax,” said Dr. Kenny Haskin, Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager.

Only one board member voted in favor of the proposal. Local residents have the option to sign a petition to get rid of the tax. If it gets enough signatures, it could go up for a public vote.