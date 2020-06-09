Texarkana, Arkansas city leaders join forces with local pastors developing plan for change

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents are advocating for racial justice now more than ever. Tuesday morning, city leaders on the Arkansas-side join forces with local pastors to develop a plan for change.

George Floyd’s death is sparking conversations across the nation. Including here in Texarkana. The dialogue started at Mount Pleasant Church.

Pastor Kenneth Reid is asking for accountability, better police training, and a more diverse police department to prevent racial discrimination issues.

“We’re training our community on how to handle different issues when it comes to police. I think one of the things is the image of black and blue has been tarnished because of the misuse of power,” said Kenneth Reid, Pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist.

Texarkana, Arkansas Police Chief Robert Harrison, said the department and local churches are forming a committee so residents will feel comfortable voicing concerns.

“We do have the support of citizens and have the support of our churches. People here want to be a little bit different and not have problems in Texarkana USA,” said Chief Robert Harrison, TAPD.

On Wednesday, local churches plan to hold a unity prayer for the community from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Taking place at the Downtown Post Office on 500 North State Line Avenue.

