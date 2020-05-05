Texarkana, Arkansas officials prepare for phase one opening of businesses

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County has performed more than 1,600 tests and only 35 have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 35 cases, 27 have recovered.

Tuesday morning, city and county officials on the Arkansas side gathered to discuss guidelines for the phase one re-opening process.

It’s been over a month since barber shops, hair salons, nail shops, fitness centers, and other self-care facilities shut down due to COVID-19. Now, these businesses are re-opening on an appointment-only basis with a 33% occupancy rate.

“Pretty much when you enter the courthouse and these establishments we would like all the citizens to know you can expect to be prescreened when you enter these facilities,” Mayor Allen Brown, Texarkana, Arkansas.

To aid in the re-opening process, the state is offering Arkansas Ready for Businesses Grant. Allowing businesses to receive up to $100,000 to assist with paying employees and providing personal protection equipment.

“These guys need to go back to work. That is the other big thing, you’re crossing a health standard with an economic standard. When you do that you got to try to balance the two,” said Brown.

Phase one is a 14-day evaluation period. if there is a decrease in the number of cases with no resurgence then Arkansas will proceed to phase two.

“One of the things that we need to do is be consistent across the state. And that is what made this work for Arkansas. We’ve been consistent from Fayetteville all the way to Texarkana from East to West,” said Brown.

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering a free webinar for barbershops and salons to discuss opening procedures Tuesday tonight from 6:00 -7:30 p.m.

You must register to participate. To register click here.

