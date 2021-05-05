Texarkana Arkansas PD seeks to fill open positions

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says there is shortage of officers nationwide, and they have eight openings on their force.

This is the most vacancies the department has seen in ten years. TAPD’s Public Information Officer Kelly Pilgreen says replacing those positions has not been easy due to a shortage of applicants.

“We believe it could be a portion of economics, sociological,” said Pilgreen.

As one of the few cities in the state of Arkansas to be certified to offer advanced training. Officials say some officers start the field and realize it is not for them. Officials say the goal of TAPD is too keep the community first.

“We get out to speak to people that are mowing their yards or outside sitting on the porch. We take pride in those relationships,” said Pilgreen.

The applying process can take up to 3-4 months before being accepted into the training academy. The first step is to fill out an application. The next training academy will be this September.

“Even if you are thinking maybe I would like to be a police officer, but I have received a ticket of whatever on this or whatever just come to talk to us and fill out the application because it may be something that is very minor,” said Pilgreen.