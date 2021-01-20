Texarkana Arkansas Police Department welcomes Dakota Easley as new detective

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has welcomed a new detective to the team.

Officer Dakota Easley is the newest member of the property crimes division. Easley will be responsible for property crimes which include burglaries, theft of cars, and trailers.

Easley has been with the department since 2014. He says he wants to serve in this position for a few years with hopes of later becoming a supervisor in his department.

“It means that we’re going to have somebody out there who’s proactive and wants to work and get out there and solve these crimes,” said Dakota Easley, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Easley also works alongside his father, Detective Wayne Easley in the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.