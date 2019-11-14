Texarkana, Arkansas prepares budget for 2020 fiscal year

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas city officials held a budget workshop Wednesday evening to discuss projects and plans for 2020.

City officials say Texarkana is in good financial shape next year. There are no major cuts in the budget. The plan is to focus on debt and spending to ensure finances remain under control.

City Manager, Dr. Kenny Haskins says it’s exciting for Texarkana moving forward.

“For the first time in over 30 years, we now have an opportunity to contribute in our capital spending for the city. For streets, roads, drainage, police cars, fire equipment, and more importantly our drainage issues that have been impacting the city over the past 30 years, ” Dr. Haskins said.

Since Arkansas High School has spent money on revamping the stadium the city’s plan is to reconstruct 18th Street. Details haven’t been released yet.

The Entertainment District is expanding and more business are starting to relocate to the downtown area.

City officials expect to see a lot of growth during the next fiscal year (January – December).

