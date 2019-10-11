Texarkana, Arkansas residents are cleaning up city neighborhoods

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana residents are encouraged to help clean up the community.

The City Beautiful Commission is having a city-wide cleanup day Saturday, and neighbors are encouraged to help collect the garbage off their neighborhood streets.

“If you live in Texarkana and you care about how things look, we want you to come,” said Jeff Brown, event coordinator.

But, keeping the city clean isn’t just a one-day effort. On the second Saturday of every month, Green Texarkana gives everyone the opportunity to drop off their recyclables from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

That facility accepts a variety of things from books to cans.

“Any plastic drink bottles, and the key being ‘drink’,” said Recycling Coordinator John McCoy. “Anything plastic that you can drink out of we’re able to recycle and move to the next level, and then the milk jug we’re able to take.”

Organizers urge people to take their trash to the local recycle centers, not the neighborhood sidewalks.

“Texarkana is a wonderful place to live and it’s just going to even be better once it’s cleaner, neater, prettier,” said Brown.

Cleanup Day will start at 9:00 a.m Saturday and volunteers should meet behind the Texarkana, Arkansas, City Hall building.

The city recycling center is located on Dudley Street.

