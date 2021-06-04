Texarkana Arkansas School District employees to receive pay raise on July 1

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas School District employees will see an increase starting Thursday, July 1.

The district will receive $719,609 which will be added to the salary fund. Teachers will see an increase of $1,000 and classified employees will receive $500.

Superintendent Becky Kesler says leftover funds will go toward bonuses. The average salary in the district is now $46,733 with the state average at $51,822.

“I think this is going to help. Teachers certainly work many more hours than what people give them credit for so I think that helps,” said Superintendent Kesler.

“We’ve got teachers that have been working this week even though we finish school on Tuesday they have been doing staff development and we start summer school on Monday.”

The board also announced there will be no mask requirements for the upcoming school year. To see open positions, click here.