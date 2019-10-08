Texarkana Arkansas School District releases latest report card

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The report cards for Arkansas schools are being released by the state Wednesday, and several Texarkana schools aren’t making the grade.

The letter grades are given by the Arkansas Department of Education, and are based on several factors including student performance on standardized tests.

Superintendent Becky Kesler said six of the district’s eight schools have shown growth over the previous year’s rankings, but two schools received D grades and Union Elementary received an F.

“We have got to make sure those kids are successful, because that is unacceptable,” said Kesler. “We are not going to allow our kids to be in a school that’s rated as an F, for long. We’re gonna make changes.”

Kesler said they’ve added some more teachers to allow for smaller class sizes and have plans in place to help kids struggling with reading.

The district plans to have an interim assessment for students soon to see if the changes are having an impact.

Here’s a look at the Texarkana Arkansas School District report card:

College Hill Elementary – C

Fairview Elementary – C

Kilpatrick Elementary – C

Trice Elementary – B

Union Elementary – F

College Hill Sixth Grade Academy – D

North Heights Junior High – D

Arkansas High School – C

