Texarkana Arkansas School District to host 2020 job fair

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas school district will host its fourth annual job fair on March 7th.

The district will be providing interviews from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for certified and classified positions.

“We love the Texarkana Arkansas school district. Home of the Razorbacks. We have very high standards for our students and our staff members. And I would encourage people to really look at our entire benefits package. Not only the salary schedule but also the insurance package that we provide and our teacher retirement system. Arkansas has a very healthy and really beneficial teacher retirement system for our employees. Our employees pay in social security and we also have a great insurance package, that is really more inexpenisve than some of the surrounding areas. So when you put all that together we feel like we have the best deal in town, as far as the total salary and benefits that we are able to pay our staff members in Texarkana Arkansas “ Robin Hickerson, Assitant Superintendent.

Anyone interested in working in Education is encouraged to stop by with a resume and speak with the administration.

