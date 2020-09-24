Texarkana, Arkansas relies on sales tax revenue

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Texarkana, Arkansas, the mayor says the economy is surviving on sales tax revenue.

Mayor Allen Brown said the purchases of personal protective equipment like masks, hand sanitizers, and soaps helped increase sales in the city.

“The biggest revenue source for the city certainly is sales tax revenue and that has maintained it. Maintained its own over these last several months. And it’s in line with what we were receiving in 2019. If not, up a little bit,” said Brown.

In-store purchases declined at the beginning of the year, but online sales have been the biggest life saver for the city of Texarkana, Arkansas.

“We are getting those sales tax on online purchases now. We’ve been getting that over a year now. That has really been beneficial for every city in Arkansas,” said Brown.

Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen brown said hotels and restaurants took the biggest hit. Despite the circumstances, new businesses have opened in the downtown area.

“Businesses are still moving downtown. There are still some properties that are being looked at down there. Of course, on the Texas side of town, the Grim Hotel renovations are still on-going. We have the Cross Ties Event Center that’s been able to have some events down there with their restrictions,” said Brown.

Mayor Brown said the biggest struggle has been balancing economy and health. He said residents must continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines so that the city doesn’t experience another shutdown.

“We need them following those directives so that we don’t get in those situations where we do have to shut it back down and limit them to carry-out only. Or limit gatherings of only so many people,” said Brown.

Mayor brown said overall Texarkana, Arkansas is maintaining the economy through consumer sales.

