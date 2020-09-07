Texarkana artist to bring peace to the community with visual art

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- Local artist, Danny Helms has recently completed a collection of 39 oil paintings, one for every book of the old testament.

The biblical series titled “Led by the Spirit” is described as a modern interpretation of bible scriptures.

“I can’t really explain it, it just all fell into place. One painting right after another, it seems like I didn’t struggle seems like God just help me get through this,” said Helms.

Helms says he wants to portray the characters as real people living real lives.

“With our turmoil that we are having in our nation people disrespecting each other so much, the COVID fear everything that is going on, you can come to see this and it’s peace,” said Helms.

The artist paid a homage to his mother by painting her face as Queen Esther. According to Helms, after 1500 hours of work the project was completed within a year.

It is on display at the 1894 Gallery in Downtown Texarkana. You can check it out for free through the end of September.