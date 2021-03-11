Texarkana at risk for losing “Metropolitan Statistical Area” status

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana is among 144 cities across the country that could lose its “Metropolitan Statistical Area” status (MSA). This impacts both sides of Stateline.

The MSA is an evaluation tool that looks at a community’s growth and population size. The federal government wants to change the the definition of metro-status.

Without a metro-status, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce officials say grant funding could be in jeopardy.

This idea was also proposed back in 1999. Camber officials remain opposed to this change.

“People look to come to a community that’s M-S-A (Metropolitan Statistical Area) because it gives the definition of growth. It gives the image and marketability. We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to keep this from happening, but it’s still a challenge,” said Mike Malone, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President.

The Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses owners, local politicians, and people who work for government agencies to write letters expressing their concerns.

For more information and to submit your thoughts visit regulations.gov.