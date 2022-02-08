TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana chamber of commerce is set to receive a $331,988 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to help further workforce development in the region.

The grant will support the ACT Work Ready Communities Program, designed to help job seekers align with employers that best fit their skills. Many companies in Bowie County support the ACT Work Ready Program, such as the Tex Americas Center and the Southwestern Electric Power Company.

“It gives a student, a person, a leg up in an interview process,” said Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Business Retention & Expansion Director Robbin Bass. “It saves some time on the front end for that employer.”

The program is also a partnership with schools in the area to earn an ACT National Career Readiness Certificate. The certification offers four levels and covers critical thinking skills, math, and graphic literacy, communication, and other foundational skills. The American Council on Education suggested that colleges and universities award course credits for different levels of certification.

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation works to create opportunities for rural communities in East Texas. Since 1962 they have invested more than $500 million to alleviate poverty by providing resources to strengthen rural communities.

The grant will be distributed over three years.

For more information on the program, visit their website or contact the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce by calling 903-792-7191.