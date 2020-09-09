Texarkana awarded special grant to improve downtown main attraction

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Texarkana has received a special grant to improve its Arts and Historic District.

The Texas Commission on the Arts Board of Directors met on Sept. 3 and voted to award $56,000 for a Texas Cultural Project grant.

This grant will focus on the Courthouse Square Connections Project, which will serve as a gateway to the Arts and Historic District in downtown Texarkana.

The overview for this project includes:

Bending the Rules III: George Tobolowsky & Friends Public Art Exhibit , which will involve salvaged materials from the iconic Hotel Grim to engage local artists to work with renowned sculptor George Tobolowsky.

, which will involve salvaged materials from the iconic Hotel Grim to engage local artists to work with renowned sculptor George Tobolowsky. Over the Street Wayfinding Banner System , which will provide promotional opportunities north of the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Post Office at the gateway to the district to promote tourism.

, which will provide promotional opportunities north of the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Post Office at the gateway to the district to promote tourism. Texarkana Museum System Arts and Historic District Visitor Center signage which will direct visitors from the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Post Office to the Arts and Historic District Visitor Center.

Chair of the Arts & Historic Committee David Orr said, “We are grateful for this funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the support of the Texas legislature for the Texas Cultural District program. These funds will assist with continued improvements to downtown Texarkana.”

To learn more, check out www.visittexarkanadistrict.com.

