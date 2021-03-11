Texarkana Bi-state committee approves 2021 budget

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – The board that oversees the operations of the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana gathered on Thursday to approve a $3.4 million budget for 2021.

The intergovernmental advisory committee is made up of leaders from both cities, along with Bowie County, Texas. The building houses both police departments, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, jail space and courtrooms. On Thursday, the group agreed to add another security position for the building.

Officials added that the facility’s 2020 audit is being delayed because of complications caused by December’s ransomware attack that affected both cities and Bowie County. “I anticipate that we will have a very good audit, but I think in the past there hasn’t been as much involvement by the IAC relating to the specific audit that’s done, so I think additional awareness and input will be very important.” said Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Bruggeman added that his city has made significant progress in recovering from the ransomware attack. He said computers have been reconditioned, but there are still some areas that need attention.