Texarkana Board of Directors vote to demolish 17 vacant houses

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors has voted unanimously to move forward with the process of tearing down nearly 17 vacant houses.

Public Works Director Tyler Richardson says the next steps are contacting the property owners and giving them about 40 days to respond and remove anything off the premises before the city takes action.

According to Richardson, it takes about 200 days to demolish a building and it is extremely costly. It is bout 4,000 per structure, which in total costs $68,000. Right now, the city only has a budget of about 30 thousand dollars for this initiative.

“Many of these structures are dangerous,” said Richardson.

“That’s why we are condemning them. They’re dangerous. They’re not safe to be lived in. When you have abandoned dangerous homes like this you have homeless people trying to live in them. They could get caught in a fire. They could get caught in a collapsed structure.”

The goal is to demolish about 7 to 10 by the end of the year.