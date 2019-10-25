Texarkana board of directors votes to fund new recreational center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Texarkana, Ark. board of directors has voted to fund a new recreational center.

Thursday, city officials approved an $885,000 loan to fund renovations on the old boys and girls club on Legion Drive. The loan is guaranteed by the USDA.

The center will benefit children and senior citizens. The building will house events, community programs, and more.

“I think what we need to do as a city is, we need to start investing in this city and investing in things that are tangible. I think that’s critical, and providing for the community in respects to this boys and girls club,” said City Manager, Dr. Kenny Haskin.

Construction is expected to start in four to five months.



