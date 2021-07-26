Texarkana business leaders seek ‘Competitive Community’ designation

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana business leaders need your help in their quest to become a certified Competitive Community by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Officials said achieving that status would make the area more marketable to businesses. People are currently being urged to fill out a wage and benefits survey. AR-TX REDI is leading the initiative.

Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion Director Robbin Bass said it’s the first step toward achieving the Competitive Community status. “This is an Arkansas initiative, but what benefits Texarkana, Arkansas, benefits Texarkana, Texas. So, it doesn’t matter what side of the state line you’re on, we want you to answer that survey,” she said.

Chamber officials said employees in Texarkana are currently making three percent more than they did in 2019. “When an organization wants to relocate here, then we have those answers right at the forefront. We have skin in the game, when we know how our businesses are doing … so it’s aggregating data so that we can prove that we are viable to have a new business locate here,” Bass said.

You can take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NN6BBXLhttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NN6BBXL.

Bass said all individual data is confidential.