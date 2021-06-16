Texarkana businesses react to new “Entertainment District” ordinance

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana recently passed an ordinance that expands a downtown “Entertainment District.”

People in Texarkana say they are looking forward to the entertainment district bringing more energy, more life, a unique feel to the downtown area, and alcohol on the Texas side.

“We love walking from our residence upstairs to a local restaurant and back,” said Judge Josh Co-Owner of Silvermoon on Broad Children’s Theater.

Just like Judge Josh and Diana Morriss, the co-owners of Silvermoon on Broad. Other business owners are on board with the new entertainment district downtown.

“Because there has not been an entertainment district on the Texas side I think that has limited the – made people hold back from bringing the businesses down here,” said Bill Scurlock, the owner of the Texas restaurant of Pecan Point.

Scurlock says the entertainment district can become a unique place for Texarkana.

“There’s a place for the corporate restaurants on the interstate and people want the same thing that’s where they stop. But that’s not the way it is with mom and pop restaurants,” said Scurlock.

Morriss wants people to know this area is a kid-friendly zone.

“We think it’s very people-friendly and different. There are attractions for kids to see,” said Morriss.

Last but certainly not least, you can take your drink across the state line.

“The fun thing is people can walk anywhere downtown and not have to worry about it,” said Scurlock.

This ordinance goes into effect on June 24. Main Street Texarkana says several businesses are inquiring about the vacant buildings and possibly looking to relocate to the Texas side.