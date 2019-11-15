Texarkana Chamber of Commerce continues to celebrate veterans

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The celebration of Veterans continues throughout the month of November in Texarkana.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a Veterans luncheon today at Texas A&M University at Texarkana.

Dozens of veterans were recognized for their service. Third generation marine and guest speaker, Jacob Schick told the crowd that veterans should be celebrated all year.

“This is a veterans day event but I don’t think it’s okay to be patriotic and honor our veterans on one day out of the year. That’s an everyday thing. It’s okay to be patriotic and love your country every single day,” Jacob Schick, Keynote Speaker said.

Schick is now a motivational speaker and actor who “epitomizes service and sacrifice.” He encourages people to maximize all aspects of life through his coaching.

At the luncheon on Thursday, all branches of the military were honored with a pin and certificate.

