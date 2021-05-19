Texarkana Chamber of Commerce gathers regional officials for anti-litter campaign

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce called regional leaders to a meeting to address concerns about litter in the community.

With the increased amount of trash on the streets, a group of retailers, community, city, and county leaders across Texarkana join forces in a regional initiative to keep the neighborhoods clean. It’s an anti-litter campaign.

“The idea is that you come and you are involved and you commit the asset that you have,” said Chamber of Commerce member Jennifer Harland.

“That you have control over. And that you talk about opportunities where you can have an impact. Then we get back together in 30 days. ”

Harland says one goal is to welcome new businesses.

“When site selectors, business owners, come through town and they’re considering locating in the Texarkana area we want them to be proud of the investment they’re making,” said Harland.

The group hopes to accomplish this initiative with two pillars. First, educating residents about the importance of keeping neighborhoods clean. Secondly, having a plan of action to follow through.

“Keeping a clean, neat, and pretty Texarkana is going to allow us to keep jobs here,” said Harland.

Local residents are encouraged to hop on the bandwagon. To become part of the anti-litter campaign, contact the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.