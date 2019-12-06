Texarkana Christmas fundraiser for families breaks record

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – There was a record turnout on Thursday at an event to raise money to help families in need this Christmas.

The 21st annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread luncheon raises money for the Christmas Basket program. It’s a volunteer effort by the cities on both sides of the state line. People pay $5 or donate 6 non-perishable food items for their lunch at the event, which was held at the Southwest Community Center in Texarkana, Texas.



Organizers said the program usually provides food for a month for about a hundred families, but this year, they’ll be able to help 125 families because of the great turnout. Organizer James Bramlett looked back at a time when he helped deliver the Christmas baskets. “To see the individuals and the situations they’re in are really heartbreaking. But, to see the smiles on their faces when they get the food and, I’m talking, great grandmothers taking care of their great grandkids, situations like that, I’ll never forget that.”



The initiative is led by the Cities of Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas, along with the Texarkana Water Utilities. Lunch included beans and cornbread, sponsored by Big Jake’s BBQ and Texarkana Independent School District. Coffee, tea and desserts were sponsored by Starbucks.

Deliveries to families are made before Christmas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.