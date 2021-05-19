Texarkana church requests permission to tear down historic home in downtown area

TEXARKANA, Ark.(KTAL/KMSS) – Beech Street Baptist Church has approached the Historic District Commission for permission to tear down The Claude Foulke House on Pecan Street.

According to HDC officials, the house was constructed back in 1905. Beech Street Baptist Church officials say the home was bought back in the ’80s to be used for events. It has not been used as much as they would hope.

“This wasn’t a quick decision, it was a group put together that studied this and came up with the recommendation that they did,” said Beech Street Baptist Church Rep, David Walker.

The church held an estate sale in 2019 to prepare for possible demolition , selling exterior items like doors and windows which the commission says is against the ordinance.

“We only have four commissioners left. We lost two of them over this very thing. This issue. This house, they felt it was such a flavorant attempt to exert the city ordinances and this commission that they thought why do we even exist if people are going to do things like this,” said Commissioner Danny Gordon.

No voting was done on this matter . The commission says they will discuss the request at the next scheduled meeting on June 16.